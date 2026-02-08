People’s Party sets up war room, urges close monitoring of ballot count

Veerayooth Kanchoochat, the People’s Party’s deputy leader and its third prime ministerial candidate, arrived at the party’s headquarters at the Future Forward Building at 4pm on Sunday (February 8) to monitor the ballot count.
Veerayooth briefly said there was about one hour left before polls closed, and urged people to exercise their right to vote in the final stretch, as he believed many would not want to lose their chance to do so.
On reports of irregularities, Veerayooth said some had begun coming in. If members of the public notice any problems, they can submit information through any of the party’s channels, including via constituency MPs.
He urged close monitoring and stressed that “Thai citizens’ mission does not end at 5pm”, but should include following the ballot count in their own constituencies to ensure the public’s voice is not lost or distorted.
As for the party executive committee meeting, he said there would first be informal internal discussions, but the party would still wait for a clearer picture from the count.
The party has already prepared its war room.
Veerayooth added that the party intends to move quickly to form a government, but would wait to see the results first, as it must respect the people’s voice.
Rukchanok Srinork, a People’s Party party-list MP candidate, arrived at the party office at 4pm the same day, saying she felt very excited.
Commenting on reports of problems in multiple constituencies, Rukchanok said, “I told you not to be possessive,” and reiterated that she did not intend to cry during the party’s final major rally on Friday, 6 February, but it happened in the moment.
As for voting in Bang Bon, Rukchanok said she was no longer anxious about it, but was now watching key constituencies instead: Kamphaeng Phet Constituency 1, Chon Buri Constituency 1, and Phayao Constituency 1.