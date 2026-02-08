People’s Party sets up war room, urges close monitoring of ballot count

Veerayooth Kanchoochat, the People’s Party’s deputy leader and its third prime ministerial candidate, arrived at the party’s headquarters at the Future Forward Building at 4pm on Sunday (February 8) to monitor the ballot count.

Veerayooth briefly said there was about one hour left before polls closed, and urged people to exercise their right to vote in the final stretch, as he believed many would not want to lose their chance to do so.

On reports of irregularities, Veerayooth said some had begun coming in. If members of the public notice any problems, they can submit information through any of the party’s channels, including via constituency MPs.