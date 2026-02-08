Senior People’s Party figures gather at head office to monitor counts

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and other senior party figures began gathering at the party’s head office on Sunday afternoon to monitor vote counting and follow unofficial election results.

Natthaphong and other senior members arrived at the party’s headquarters in the Future Forward Building at 2.30pm.

Natthaphong, who is also the People’s Party’s prime ministerial candidate, said he came to the head office to monitor the counting process and unofficial results.

He added that he had heard reports of mistakes by officials at a polling station in Nan, where ballot papers were torn from a ballot book and several were damaged due to incomplete tearing. He urged voters to watch for any irregularities at polling stations.