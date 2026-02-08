Srettha urges Thais to vote and shape the nation’s future, targets 80% turnout

Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin went to vote on February 8, 2026, leading his pet dog from his home in the Sukhumvit area to his polling station at City Lake Tower, Sukhumvit Soi 16, in Khlong Toei district, Bangkok.

Srettha said the day was another important moment that would determine the country’s future, stressing that all citizens have equal voting rights. He urged people to cast their ballots in full before polls close at 5pm, and to take part in the referendum as well.

He said that with the economy performing poorly, public hopes rest on a new government to push forward policies and stimulate the economy so that “everyone has more money in their pockets”.

Asked about public enthusiasm for the election, Srettha said turnout in the 2023 election was about 70%, and he hoped participation this year would reach 80%, or at least not fall below the previous level. He encouraged voters to come early, noting the weather was favourable, with neither intense heat nor rain, and urged people to vote to help decide the country’s direction.