Mae Hong Son’s ethnic minority groups come out to vote

Voters from ethnic minority communities in Mae Hong Son province turned out in large numbers on Sunday, hoping to elect MPs who will fight to improve their rights and wellbeing.

Hill tribe voters arrive in traditional dress

Many ethnic voters arrived at polling stations in the morning wearing colourful traditional costumes, particularly hill tribe communities. Some queued in long lines before polling stations opened at 8am. After casting their ballots, many returned to work as usual.

Province known for ethnic diversity

Mae Hong Son, often dubbed the cradle of ethnic diversity, has ethnic minorities making up around 60–70% of its population. Groups in the province include the Hmong and Lahu, Yunnanese Chinese (Chin Haw), Karen, and Shan (Tai Yai).