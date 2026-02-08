Mae Hong Son’s ethnic minority groups come out to vote

Voters from ethnic minority communities in Mae Hong Son province turned out in large numbers on Sunday, hoping to elect MPs who will fight to improve their rights and wellbeing.
Many ethnic voters arrived at polling stations in the morning wearing colourful traditional costumes, particularly hill tribe communities. Some queued in long lines before polling stations opened at 8am. After casting their ballots, many returned to work as usual.
Mae Hong Son, often dubbed the cradle of ethnic diversity, has ethnic minorities making up around 60–70% of its population. Groups in the province include the Hmong and Lahu, Yunnanese Chinese (Chin Haw), Karen, and Shan (Tai Yai).
At Ban Huay Sua Thao School in Pha Bong subdistrict, Mueang Mae Hong Son district, large numbers of ethnic voters — especially Karen — turned out to vote, creating a colourful and lively atmosphere at the polling station.
Officials at polling station 10 at the school said ethnic voters were highly engaged. The station has 525 eligible voters, around 90% of whom are Karen.
Mae Hong Son is largely mountainous, with about 90% of its area made up of highland terrain. The province has 466 polling stations and two constituencies, with 180,181 eligible voters. Provincial officials said turnout is expected to be as high as 80%.
Mae Hong Son governor Wiboon Waewbanthit cast his vote in the charter referendum outside his constituency at polling station 1 in Jong Kham subdistrict, Mueang Mae Hong Son district, after voting in advance last Sunday.
Meanwhile, Natthaset Ratchaiya, director of the Mae Hong Son election office, voted at the same polling station, where many people queued before 8am. The crowd included elderly and disabled voters, as well as working people.