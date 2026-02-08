India and Malaysia pledge to deepen strategic ties as Modi visits Putrajaya

PM Modi and PM Anwar witness the exchange of 11 pacts in Putrajaya, targeting semiconductor growth and peace efforts during a landmark two-day state visit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, have renewed their commitment to bolstering bilateral trade and expanding cooperation in high-tech sectors, including semiconductors and defence.

The pledges were made during Modi’s two-day visit to Malaysia—his first since the two nations elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.

Following a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Putrajaya, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of 11 cooperation agreements covering disaster management, peacekeeping, and the semiconductor industry.

Prime Minister Anwar described the partnership as "truly comprehensive," noting that both governments are committed to executing these initiatives in a "speedy manner."

He expressed optimism that bilateral trade would surpass the $18.6 billion recorded last year and reaffirmed the shared goal of promoting local-currency settlements for cross-border transactions.

In a move to further facilitate diplomatic and economic ties, Anwar confirmed Malaysia's support for India’s plan to open a new consulate in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.