India and Malaysia pledge to deepen strategic ties as Modi visits Putrajaya

PM Modi and PM Anwar witness the exchange of 11 pacts in Putrajaya, targeting semiconductor growth and peace efforts during a landmark two-day state visit.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, have renewed their commitment to bolstering bilateral trade and expanding cooperation in high-tech sectors, including semiconductors and defence.
The pledges were made during Modi’s two-day visit to Malaysia—his first since the two nations elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.
Following a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Putrajaya, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of 11 cooperation agreements covering disaster management, peacekeeping, and the semiconductor industry.
Prime Minister Anwar described the partnership as "truly comprehensive," noting that both governments are committed to executing these initiatives in a "speedy manner."
He expressed optimism that bilateral trade would surpass the $18.6 billion recorded last year and reaffirmed the shared goal of promoting local-currency settlements for cross-border transactions.
In a move to further facilitate diplomatic and economic ties, Anwar confirmed Malaysia's support for India’s plan to open a new consulate in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.
Global Peace and Regional Stability
During a joint press conference, Anwar offered high praise for Modi’s "unequivocal commitment" to global peace, specifically citing India’s engagement in efforts concerning Ukraine and the Middle East, particularly Gaza.
"It is an exchange between true friends, full of trust and understanding," Anwar remarked, thanking Modi for supporting international peace processes.
The leaders also addressed regional security, welcoming their joint co-chairmanship of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus Counter-Terrorism Working Group for the 2024–2027 term.
As part of this framework, Malaysia is set to host an Expert Working Group tabletop exercise on counter-terrorism later this year.
Concluding the visit, Modi expressed his "profound gratitude" for the warm hospitality of the Malaysian people and extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Anwar to visit India in the near future.