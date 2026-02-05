US gathers 50+ nations including Thailand for critical minerals plan to reduce China reliance

The United States hosted an international meeting in Washington, DC on February 4 to discuss expanding access to critical minerals and reducing China’s influence over global supply chains, according to media reports. Representatives from more than 50 countries attended, including South Korea, India, Thailand, Japan, Germany, Australia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

US Vice President JD Vance proposed creating a new critical minerals trading bloc among allies and partners, alongside coordinated minimum price floors, as Washington steps up efforts to loosen China’s grip on rare earths and other materials used in products such as smartphones, electric vehicles, semiconductors and defence systems.

The move comes as officials in Washington argue that the past year’s trade disputes have exposed how dependent many countries remain on minerals where China dominates supply and processing. China accounts for around 70% of global rare-earth mining, while the US is a distant second at about 12%, according to the report.