German “Mr Spray” arrested in Bangkok over Koh Phangan graffiti spree

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 05, 2026

Thai immigration police arrested a 58-year-old German national, dubbed “Mr Spray”, at a hotel in Bangkok’s Sao Chingcha area on February 4, after he allegedly spray-painted political slogans at more than 40 locations on Koh Phangan.

Thai immigration police arrested a 58-year-old German national known locally as "Mr Spray" at a hotel in Bangkok's Sao Chingcha (Giant Swing) area, after a week-long search linked to an alleged graffiti spree on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province.

Tracked to Sao Chingcha hotel after leaving Koh Phangan

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Tom Heine, allegedly fled Koh Phangan for Bangkok to evade arrest. Officers from Immigration Bureau Division 2 tracked him to the hotel and detained him under a warrant issued on Wednesday (February 4).

“Save Gaza” and “Libre” sprayed across 40+ sites, locals say

Residents and business owners documented red spray-painted messages at more than 40 locations around the island, including slogans such as “SAVE GAZA” and “LIBRE”. The alleged vandalism targeted roadside information signs, electricity poles and other public structures, with some private premises also affected, prompting anger among locals who said it hurt the island’s image.

Suspect spoke to media before arrest, apologised for impact

Before he was detained, the man contacted local media to explain his actions, describing them as politically motivated. He also apologised for damage to private property and for upsetting residents and business operators.

German “Mr Spray” arrested in Bangkok over Koh Phangan graffiti spree

Charges filed; visa review and possible deportation flagged

Police said he faces charges including damaging public property and alleged violations under the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act. Authorities have cited potential penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht. Immigration officials have also indicated his visa may be reviewed, raising the possibility of deportation.

The Immigration Bureau is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider revoking his visa and deporting him.

