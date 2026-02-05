German “Mr Spray” arrested in Bangkok over Koh Phangan graffiti spree

Thai immigration police arrested a 58-year-old German national known locally as “Mr Spray” at a hotel in Bangkok’s Sao Chingcha (Giant Swing) area, after a week-long search linked to an alleged graffiti spree on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province.

Tracked to Sao Chingcha hotel after leaving Koh Phangan

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Tom Heine, allegedly fled Koh Phangan for Bangkok to evade arrest. Officers from Immigration Bureau Division 2 tracked him to the hotel and detained him under a warrant issued on Wednesday (February 4).