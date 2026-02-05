Pinklao: From a pass-through area to a new urban node in western Bangkok

The latest survey by LWS Wisdom and Solution indicates that Pinklao continues to see strong demand for housing—particularly condominiums close to mass transit and major shopping centres—while supply in the market remains limited.

It is a classic real-estate equation: high demand, low supply, and increasingly visible growth potential.

Limited supply in an area that is “waking up”

A site survey found that Pinklao currently has only five condominium projects on the market, totalling 2,342 units. More than 64% have already been sold—averaging around 6–7 units per month per project—leaving roughly 830 units genuinely available in the market.

Notably, over the past decade, there has been no new condominium project located directly on Borommaratchachonnani Road, the area’s main thoroughfare. In other words, the best plots in Pinklao have seen virtually no new supply entering the market.