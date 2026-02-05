Pheu Thai faces EC scrutiny over ‘nine millionaires a day’ campaign policy

Upon reviewing Pheu Thai’s documents submitted to the Election Commission (EC) and forwarded to the committee responsible for examining policies with financial implications, an EC source told Thansettakij that the policy was not included in the materials filed.

However, the potential penalties for the party would not go as far as dissolution but would include fines of up to 500,000 baht, with an additional 10,000 baht per day for any continuing non-compliance.

The Organic Act on Political Parties requires political parties to provide detailed information for any campaign policy that involves spending, including:

The budget required and the source of funds to implement the policy.

Value for money and expected benefits from implementing the policy.

Impacts and risks associated with implementing the policy.

If the Election Commission (EC) finds any omissions, discrepancies, or has concerns, it can order the party to submit additional clarification and complete the required details within a specified timeframe.