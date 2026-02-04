Phumtham urges votes for Pheu Thai, pitches Yodchanan as “new-era” PM

Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday urged voters to back the Pheu Thai Party, saying its prime ministerial candidate, Yodchanan Wongsawas, would move Thailand forward “without leaving anyone behind”.
Phumtham, a Pheu Thai party-list candidate, wrote in a Facebook post that Yodchanan — a nephew of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra — would be a “new-era” leader who could use science, technology and AI as a new economic engine to “lift Thailand into a high-value economy, grounded in intellectual sovereignty — building our own national knowledge”.
“In the final stretch of the election, the key question is not only who will become prime minister, but who can truly move the country forward — without leaving anyone behind,” Phumtham wrote.
“Prof Dr Yodchanan Wongsawas (Ajarn Chen) is the answer for a new-era prime minister.”
Phumtham added that Yodchanan would work to mend political rifts and reduce divisiveness, arguing that Thailand cannot move forward if the state continues to operate in silos and politics remains dominated by conflict and division.
“Ajarn Chen chooses to bring people together, not to take sides — connecting different generations and different ways of thinking, and breaking down bureaucratic silos. Because the country needs the power of cooperation, not conflict,” he wrote.
“As a researcher, he does not look to solve problems only at the surface level, but places importance on addressing root causes.”
Phumtham said that if Yodchanan becomes prime minister, he would drive policies through data and transparency so decisions are targeted, accountable and open to scrutiny.
“Above all, he believes power must come with responsibility. Personal success means nothing if it does not raise the quality of life and human dignity of every citizen,” Phumtham wrote.
“Prof Dr Yodchanan Wongsawas is not a prime minister of rhetoric, but a leader who can think, listen, act — and deliver results.”
He added that Thailand needs a leader like Yodchanan to steer the country forward with stability.
“Let us move forward together — without leaving anyone behind. Let us work together to turn Thai people’s hopes into reality. Choose Yodchanan Wongsawas as prime minister. Vote Pheu Thai on both ballots,” Phumtham concluded.