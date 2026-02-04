Phumtham urges votes for Pheu Thai, pitches Yodchanan as “new-era” PM

Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday urged voters to back the Pheu Thai Party, saying its prime ministerial candidate, Yodchanan Wongsawas, would move Thailand forward “without leaving anyone behind”.

Phumtham, a Pheu Thai party-list candidate, wrote in a Facebook post that Yodchanan — a nephew of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra — would be a “new-era” leader who could use science, technology and AI as a new economic engine to “lift Thailand into a high-value economy, grounded in intellectual sovereignty — building our own national knowledge”.

“In the final stretch of the election, the key question is not only who will become prime minister, but who can truly move the country forward — without leaving anyone behind,” Phumtham wrote.