Gold breaks US$5,000/oz as US–Iran tensions rise; Thai gold gains THB2,100

Analysis

YLG Bullion and Futures Co., Ltd. (YLG) said Wednesday's gold price rebounded above US$5,000 per ounce, supported by safe-haven buying amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Al Jazeera reported that the US military shot down an Iranian drone after it flew close to a US aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, supporting demand for gold as a hedge.

Meanwhile, the Greenland prime minister said the United States still wants to take control of Greenland, even via diplomatic channels, underscoring continued geopolitical uncertainty weighing on market sentiment.

The World Gold Council reported that central banks worldwide continued buying gold. In December 2025, net purchases totalled 19 tonnes, bringing full-year purchases to 328 tonnes, led by Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Poland, while China extended its gold-buying streak for a 14th consecutive month, reflecting a trend of diversifying reserves away from the US dollar.

On the price outlook, analysts at IndusInd Securities see gold potentially testing US$5,100 in the short term and moving towards the US$5,600 zone in the first half of the year.

Investors should closely monitor ADP private-sector employment data and PMI figures, as these may affect interest-rate expectations, the US dollar, and the next direction of gold prices.