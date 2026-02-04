Thailand imported less gold in 2025, but values rose sharply

Analyst perspective on lower volume and higher value

A gold analyst said Thailand’s lower import volume in 2025, alongside a roughly 27% rise in import value, was not unusual given several key factors, led by a sharp increase in global gold prices, which were significantly higher than in 2024.

With global interest rates beginning to move into a “downward cycle”, gold regained appeal as an investment asset.

The analyst added that importers managed inventories more cautiously.

Gold traders and refineries reduced volume stockpiling and shifted to shorter buying cycles, purchasing only grades that could be resold or exported quickly.

This reduced overall import volume, but lifted unit value.

Exchange-rate volatility and bouts of baht weakness also pushed up the baht-denominated cost of imported gold.

Exports highlight Thailand’s trading-hub role

The increase in unwrought gold exports in 2025, both in volume and value, was said to underline Thailand’s role as a trading hub and re-exporter.

Operators took advantage of high prices by exporting accumulated or processed gold.

Exports rose 8.38% by volume and 40.50% by value, indicating exporters benefited fully from the price environment.

The analyst said 2025 was “not a year Thailand used more gold, but a year Thailand used gold more effectively, importing less but getting better value, and exporting more when prices were favourable.”

If gold prices remain high this year, volumes may stay steady while values remain elevated.

For 2026, global gold prices were expected to hold at high levels or make periodic new highs.

Supporting factors include further global monetary easing, high public debt levels in major economies, gold’s continued safe-haven status, and ongoing geopolitical risks, with multiple flashpoints that could escalate into conflict.