Gold, silver extend slide as CME hikes margins after rout

Gold and silver fell again on Monday (February 2, 2026), extending steep losses after a historic sell-off late last week, as a stronger US dollar, easing geopolitical risk and tighter trading conditions weighed on precious metals.

Spot silver fell sharply to around the high-US$70s per ounce, while spot gold dropped to the mid-US$4,600s. US gold futures also ended lower, with gold down roughly US$900 from its late-January record high.

A key additional headwind was a margin increase by CME Group. In a notice, the exchange said minimum performance bond requirements for Comex gold futures were raised to 8% from 6%, while Comex 5,000-ounce silver futures margins rose to 15% from 11%, effective after the close.

Market volatility intensified after a dramatic reversal on Friday, as expectations for US rate cuts collided with a sudden repricing of the Federal Reserve outlook following news that US President Donald Trump had proposed former Fed governor Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell when Powell’s term ends later this year. The shift helped lift the dollar and reduced the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.