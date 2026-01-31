Gold, Silver Plunge as Trump Nominates Fed Chair

On January 30, 2026, the silver market experienced its most significant drop since 1980, plummeting by 30% on the worst day in decades. Gold also saw heavy losses, dropping approximately 9%.

This market turmoil followed US President Donald Trump's nomination of Kevin Warsh to be the new Federal Reserve Chair. The nomination helped to alleviate concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence, but also led to a surge in the value of the US dollar, which weighed heavily on precious metal prices.

Spot silver dropped 28% to $83.45 per ounce, nearing its lowest point of the day. Silver futures also saw a sharp decline of 31.4%, closing at $78.53. Meanwhile, spot gold fell by 9%, trading at $4,895.22 per ounce, and gold futures dropped 11.4%, closing at $4,745.10.

The sell-off was exacerbated as investors who had earlier purchased precious metals rushed to cash out and lock in profits. The rise of the US dollar made it more expensive for foreign investors to purchase gold and silver, further compounding the negative impact on the metals market. The dollar index, meanwhile, remained strong, trading about 0.8% higher than previous levels.