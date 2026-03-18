Their Majesties visit Huayxone-Huayxua agricultural centre in Laos

At 10.30am local time on Wednesday (March 18), Their Majesties the King and Queen travelled by royal motorcade from the Crowne Plaza Vientiane, where they are staying, to visit the Huayxone-Huayxua Agricultural Development and Service Centre (Kilometre 22) in Naxaythong, Vientiane, on the third day of their official visit to Laos.
Upon arrival, Their Majesties were welcomed by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, Naly Sisoulith, along with the Lao Minister of Agriculture and Environment and his spouse, the Minister attached to the Presidential Office, the head of the Huayxone-Huayxua Agricultural Development and Service Centre (Kilometre 22), and the Secretary-General of the Special Committee for Coordination of Royal Projects.
Their Majesties then proceeded to the briefing room, where the head of the agricultural development and service centre presented a report on cooperation between Thailand and Laos. They then viewed a video presentation summarising the centre’s operations.
Afterwards, Their Majesties the King and Queen, together with the Lao President and his spouse, went to the multipurpose ground to view an exhibition highlighting the centre’s achievements in seven areas: water resources, fisheries, livestock, soil development, agriculture, forestry development, and natural resources conservation.
Their Majesties then planted a Ruang Phueng tree (yellow star) as a commemorative gesture before proceeding, together with the Lao President and his spouse, to the new theory agriculture plot, where the director of the Phu Phan Royal Development Study Centre gave a presentation on its background and operations.
At the conclusion of the visit, Their Majesties returned to the royal car and travelled back to the hotel.