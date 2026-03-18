Their Majesties visit Huayxone-Huayxua agricultural centre in Laos

At 10.30am local time on Wednesday (March 18), Their Majesties the King and Queen travelled by royal motorcade from the Crowne Plaza Vientiane, where they are staying, to visit the Huayxone-Huayxua Agricultural Development and Service Centre (Kilometre 22) in Naxaythong, Vientiane, on the third day of their official visit to Laos.

Upon arrival, Their Majesties were welcomed by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, Naly Sisoulith, along with the Lao Minister of Agriculture and Environment and his spouse, the Minister attached to the Presidential Office, the head of the Huayxone-Huayxua Agricultural Development and Service Centre (Kilometre 22), and the Secretary-General of the Special Committee for Coordination of Royal Projects.