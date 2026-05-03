Long-stay visa is not a key driver for foreign condominium buyers

Thailand’s renewable long-stay visa scheme for foreign condominium buyers is unlikely to be a decisive factor in attracting overseas investment, according to a property market expert, saying that decisions are driven more by lifestyle, education and regulatory clarity.

Laurent Richer, Chief Financial Officer of an online property platform, Fazwaz, said the visa policy acts as an enabler rather than a core incentive.

“Long-term visas can support the market, but they are not the main driver. Foreign buyers prioritise lifestyle, education and stability. Reforms to foreign ownership rules, particularly the 49% freehold quota for condominiums, would have a greater impact on investment decisions,” he added.

Thailand allows foreign buyers who purchase a condominium worth at least 3 million baht to apply for a renewable one-year visa, as part of broader efforts to stimulate both tourism and the property sector.