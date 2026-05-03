Thailand’s Smart Home exports surge 86%, reinforcing role as tech production hub

In 2024, Thailand’s Smart Home market was worth 95 billion baht, while the Smart Wearables market was valued at 11.4 billion baht, reflecting growing domestic demand for connected technology.

Smart Home exports drive Thailand’s global potential

Thailand’s international trade in smart devices expanded strongly in 2025, particularly in the Smart Home segment.

Imports of Smart Wearables were valued at US$658.58 million, up 9.33%, while imports of Smart Home products stood at US$4.22 billion, rising 25.38%.

On the export side, Smart Wearables exports reached US$516.92 million, up 16.38%. However, the standout figure was Smart Home exports, which surged 86.49% to US$19.17 billion.

TPSO said Thailand ranked ninth globally for smart devices exports and 27th for imports, reflecting its role as an important production and export base for technology products.

Key trends supporting market expansion

TPSO said several factors were supporting the growth of the smart devices market, including:

rising demand for energy-saving technology

expansion of digital infrastructure and 5G networks

ageing societies

carbon-reduction policies

equipment and component standards

urbanisation

These trends are expected to continue accelerating demand for Smart Devices in both domestic and international markets.

Six policy areas proposed to boost competitiveness

TPSO also proposed six policy areas to support the development of Thailand’s smart devices industry and strengthen business competitiveness.

They include system integration, the development of a standardised supply chain, the creation of strategic trade partnerships, the promotion of a sustainable industry, the stimulation of domestic demand, and the strengthening of local content and raw material use.

Smart devices seen as long-term opportunity for Thai economy

TPSO said Thailand could increase its competitiveness if it systematically builds on the development of the smart devices industry.

Further development of the sector would help support the country’s digital economy, create new opportunities for manufacturers and exporters, and strengthen Thailand’s position in the global technology supply chain over the long term.