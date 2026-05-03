Thailand’s Smart Home exports surge 86%, reinforcing role as tech production hub

Thailand’s smart devices industry is showing strong export momentum, with Smart Home exports soaring 86.49% in 2025 to US$19.17 billion, underlining the country’s growing role as a key production and export base for technology products, according to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Commerce Ministry.
The figures point to a major opportunity for Thailand to strengthen its position in the global smart devices industry, as demand continues to rise on the back of energy-saving trends, digital infrastructure expansion, 5G development, ageing societies, urbanisation and carbon-reduction policies.
TPSO data showed that the global Smart Devices market was worth around US$49 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow by an average of 15% per year between 2022 and 2030.
In global trade, imports of smart devices were valued at US$534.06 billion in 2024, up 0.89%, while exports reached US$541.17 billion, an increase of 0.94%.
Thailand’s smart devices industry valued at 408 billion baht
For Thailand, the smart devices industry was valued at around 408 billion baht in 2025, with average annual growth of 11.68% between 2017 and 2025.
In 2024, Thailand’s Smart Home market was worth 95 billion baht, while the Smart Wearables market was valued at 11.4 billion baht, reflecting growing domestic demand for connected technology.
Thailand’s international trade in smart devices expanded strongly in 2025, particularly in the Smart Home segment.
Imports of Smart Wearables were valued at US$658.58 million, up 9.33%, while imports of Smart Home products stood at US$4.22 billion, rising 25.38%.
On the export side, Smart Wearables exports reached US$516.92 million, up 16.38%. However, the standout figure was Smart Home exports, which surged 86.49% to US$19.17 billion.
TPSO said Thailand ranked ninth globally for smart devices exports and 27th for imports, reflecting its role as an important production and export base for technology products.
TPSO said several factors were supporting the growth of the smart devices market, including:
These trends are expected to continue accelerating demand for Smart Devices in both domestic and international markets.
TPSO also proposed six policy areas to support the development of Thailand’s smart devices industry and strengthen business competitiveness.
They include system integration, the development of a standardised supply chain, the creation of strategic trade partnerships, the promotion of a sustainable industry, the stimulation of domestic demand, and the strengthening of local content and raw material use.
TPSO said Thailand could increase its competitiveness if it systematically builds on the development of the smart devices industry.
Further development of the sector would help support the country’s digital economy, create new opportunities for manufacturers and exporters, and strengthen Thailand’s position in the global technology supply chain over the long term.