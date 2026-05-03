OSMEP launches THB1.2 billion Thai SME loan scheme at 1% interest

The Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) is pressing ahead with support for SME operators by launching a programme to support SMEs through the SME Promotion Fund.

The loan scheme will provide funding to operators who meet the criteria, with a budget of THB1.2 billion, loan terms of no more than five years and a fixed interest rate of 1% per year.

The loans are intended as working capital for businesses and to support improvement, development and further growth among Thai entrepreneurs, while creating opportunities for businesses to move forward steadily over the long term.

Registration will open on Tuesday (May 5, 2026).