OSMEP launches THB1.2 billion Thai SME loan scheme at 1% interest

The Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) is pressing ahead with support for SME operators by launching a programme to support SMEs through the SME Promotion Fund.
The loan scheme will provide funding to operators who meet the criteria, with a budget of THB1.2 billion, loan terms of no more than five years and a fixed interest rate of 1% per year.
The loans are intended as working capital for businesses and to support improvement, development and further growth among Thai entrepreneurs, while creating opportunities for businesses to move forward steadily over the long term.
Registration will open on Tuesday (May 5, 2026).
Applications for the programme to support SMEs through the fund are divided into three groups of operators:
Transformation SME: for operators seeking to modernise their business model, including by applying digital technology, innovation and circular economy concepts to create new products and services with higher added value.
The maximum loan amount is no more than THB10 million.
Loan consideration will be carried out in cooperation with the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM BANK).
Enhancement SME: for operators with the potential to create growth and strengthen the competitiveness of SMEs in all dimensions. Maximum loan amounts are as follows:
Small enterprises (S): no more than THB10 million
Medium enterprises (M): no more than THB15 million
Loan consideration will be carried out in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank).
Tourism and tourism-related business operators: for strengthening business liquidity and increasing working capital.
The maximum loan amount is no more than THB2 million.
Loan consideration will be carried out in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank).
Any SME operators who are interested or wish to apply for loans can check further details, eligibility criteria and conditions on the OSMEP website at https://www.sme.go.th/