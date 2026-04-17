Bankruptcy reform pushed as lifeline for Thailand’s debt crisis

A coalition of civil society groups, lawmakers and debt reform advocates is pressing Thailand’s new government to urgently revive the amended Bankruptcy Act, arguing that it could become one of the country’s most important structural debt solutions by opening the door to voluntary rehabilitation for small debtors without requiring any fresh budget spending.
The call was made at a public forum organised by Fair Finance Thailand under the theme of why the new administration must continue the bankruptcy law reform.
Supporters of the bill say the timing is critical. The draft had already passed the House of Representatives unanimously, but lapsed when parliament was dissolved.
Under Section 147 of the Constitution, however, a new cabinet can ask parliament to take up a lapsed bill within 60 days from the opening of the first parliamentary session, allowing it to continue without restarting from scratch. Campaigners say that if the government fails to act within that window, millions of small debtors will be forced to wait longer while their interest burdens continue to grow.
The reform is being promoted as more than a technical legal amendment. Backers describe it as a long-overdue escape route for ordinary debtors trapped in a system that offers little realistic path back to solvency.
Fair Finance Thailand has previously framed the bankruptcy bill as a sustainable debt-resolution mechanism rather than a populist handout, arguing that it would help remove the stigma attached to insolvency and create a more workable rehabilitation channel for individuals and small businesses.
One of the bill’s most important features is the introduction of stronger and faster legal protection once the court accepts a rehabilitation petition.
Under the proposed framework, an automatic stay would immediately suspend enforcement action, giving debtors breathing room while a plan is prepared. A Senate article discussing the reform said this mechanism would prevent creditors from pressing ahead with lawsuits or asset seizures during that period, allowing debtors to reorganise more effectively.
Supporters have also highlighted other major changes, including a cramdown mechanism that would allow a court-approved plan to proceed even if not all creditors agree, provided the plan meets legal standards.
They also point to lower access thresholds for entering rehabilitation and specific protections aimed at ensuring civil servants do not automatically lose their jobs simply because they enter a debt-restructuring process.
Parliamentary committee records show the House special committee examining the draft included figures named in your source, including Pol Col Tawee Sodsong as chair and Atavit Suwanpakdee as a vice-chair.
The case being made by advocates is that Thailand’s debt crisis has become too large to manage through piecemeal relief alone. According to the public discussion reported today, debt in the justice and enforcement process has swollen to around 25 trillion baht, a figure described as exceeding national GDP.
The argument from reformers is that the country now needs a judicial mechanism capable of resetting unmanageable debt burdens in a more systematic and sustainable way.
Not everyone is fully convinced. Banking sector representatives reportedly accept the principles of forgiveness and fresh starts, but have raised concerns about three main areas: the reduced liability of guarantors, the treatment of mortgage debt under longer repayment terms, and the risk of moral hazard if debtors are allowed to re-enter rehabilitation too easily after completing a plan.
In their view, the law must balance relief for distressed borrowers with the need to preserve confidence in guarantees, collateral and overall credit discipline.
The wider significance of the bill is that it attempts to shift Thailand’s debt debate away from short-term relief and towards structural repair. Rather than rely only on state-funded rescue measures, supporters want the justice system to provide a formal reset mechanism for small debtors, SMEs and vulnerable households.
For them, the amended Bankruptcy Act is not just another legal change. It is a test of whether the new government is serious about household debt reform beyond temporary stimulus politics.