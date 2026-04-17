Bankruptcy reform pushed as lifeline for Thailand’s debt crisis

A coalition of civil society groups, lawmakers and debt reform advocates is pressing Thailand’s new government to urgently revive the amended Bankruptcy Act, arguing that it could become one of the country’s most important structural debt solutions by opening the door to voluntary rehabilitation for small debtors without requiring any fresh budget spending.

The call was made at a public forum organised by Fair Finance Thailand under the theme of why the new administration must continue the bankruptcy law reform.

Supporters of the bill say the timing is critical. The draft had already passed the House of Representatives unanimously, but lapsed when parliament was dissolved.

Under Section 147 of the Constitution, however, a new cabinet can ask parliament to take up a lapsed bill within 60 days from the opening of the first parliamentary session, allowing it to continue without restarting from scratch. Campaigners say that if the government fails to act within that window, millions of small debtors will be forced to wait longer while their interest burdens continue to grow.

The reform is being promoted as more than a technical legal amendment. Backers describe it as a long-overdue escape route for ordinary debtors trapped in a system that offers little realistic path back to solvency.



Fair Finance Thailand has previously framed the bankruptcy bill as a sustainable debt-resolution mechanism rather than a populist handout, arguing that it would help remove the stigma attached to insolvency and create a more workable rehabilitation channel for individuals and small businesses.