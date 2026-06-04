Nan’s 700-year herb texts signal Thailand’s high-value health future

When people speak of “Nan province”, many picture a small town in a mountain valley, surrounded by nature and a slow way of living.

Behind that calm, however, Nan also hides a precious treasury of knowledge, especially traditional medical knowledge passed down from ancestors from one generation to the next.

At its root are medicinal plants with outstanding therapeutic properties, known locally as “medicinal grasses”, which were compiled in ancient medical pab sa manuscripts more than 700 years old.

Decoding ‘medicinal grasses’: a new view from ancient pab sa manuscripts

The term “medicinal grasses” is a definition and coinage used by the people of ancient Nan to describe a wide range of plant species and herbaceous plants with properties for treating disease.

The key evidence confirming the expertise of the Nan people in traditional medicine is the “700-year-old ancient medical text”, written in the Dhamma Lanna script on khoi-paper books, known in the North as “pab sa”.

Within the pages of the ancient pab sa manuscripts, plant names were recorded in detail, along with harvesting methods for each season, medicine-preparation processes and herbal formulas for treating various illnesses.

These records clearly indicate that, since the ancestors’ time, the Nan people’s way of life included mechanisms for observing, analysing, testing in practice and passing down knowledge proven over several centuries.