From Dispensaries to Clinics: Thailand Tightens Medical Standards for Cannabis

New health regulations mandate that cannabis flowers be sold only in clinical settings, ensuring a transition from "recreational" to "patient-centred" care.

In a landmark move for public health, Thailand has officially enforced new regulations that restrict the sale of cannabis flowers to just three types of professional medical venues.

The law, which came into effect on 30 April 2026, signals the end of the "wild west" era of retail and the beginning of a strictly clinical approach to the plant.

Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, described the move as a vital step in elevating "medical cannabis" to a genuine therapeutic standard. The goal is to ensure patient safety while curbing misuse among the general public, particularly youth.