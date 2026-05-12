Thailand steps up South America hantavirus checks, no suspected cases

Dr Montien Kanasawadse, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said after inspecting the international communicable disease control checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport to follow up on preparations for surveillance and screening measures for hantavirus infection among travellers arriving from South America that, although Thailand has not yet reported any cases of hantavirus infection, the measures were intended to build public confidence and support safe international tourism.
Guidelines have therefore been put in place for the surveillance and screening of people who travelled from 13 South American countries within six weeks before entering Thailand.
Travellers from risk countries must report and provide a history of symptoms using the T.8 form at the international communicable disease control checkpoint before proceeding to immigration procedures.
If travellers are found to have symptoms matching possible hantavirus infection, such as a fever above 38 degrees Celsius and at least one symptom including headache, muscle pain or fatigue, together with abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting or shortness of breath, as well as a relevant risk history, officials will refer them for diagnostic testing at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute to determine the cause of the illness and proceed with isolation or quarantine procedures.
Meanwhile, Dr Direk Khampaen, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said after inspecting the international communicable disease control checkpoint at Don Mueang Airport that the department had instructed checkpoint officials to strictly implement traveller-screening measures, particularly for people arriving from risk areas.
He also stressed preparedness in the patient-referral system, risk communication and coordination with relevant agencies so that surveillance, prevention and disease control could be carried out effectively and promptly.
At present, all 74 international communicable disease control checkpoints under the Department of Disease Control, 17 airport checkpoints, 18 seaport checkpoints and 39 land-border checkpoints, continue to enforce strict environmental sanitation and disease-vector control measures on international conveyances, such as cruise ships.
As for operational results, since Saturday (May 9, 2026), 470 travellers from South America had been screened cumulatively, averaging 157 people a day, with no suspected cases found.
The five airports receiving the most travellers from South America were Suvarnabhumi Airport, with 371 people; Chiang Mai Airport, 28; Don Mueang Airport, 27; Phuket Airport, 20; and Krabi Airport, 2.
“The Department of Disease Control asks for cooperation from members of the public returning from abroad. If they have a high fever, body aches or abnormal breathlessness after contact with rodents, or have a history of travel from a risk area, they should see a doctor promptly and inform the doctor of their travel history and animal-contact history so that the doctor can diagnose and provide care quickly and appropriately.”