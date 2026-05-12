Thailand steps up South America hantavirus checks, no suspected cases

Dr Montien Kanasawadse, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said after inspecting the international communicable disease control checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport to follow up on preparations for surveillance and screening measures for hantavirus infection among travellers arriving from South America that, although Thailand has not yet reported any cases of hantavirus infection, the measures were intended to build public confidence and support safe international tourism.

Guidelines have therefore been put in place for the surveillance and screening of people who travelled from 13 South American countries within six weeks before entering Thailand.

Travellers from risk countries must report and provide a history of symptoms using the T.8 form at the international communicable disease control checkpoint before proceeding to immigration procedures.