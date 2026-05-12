South Korea halts seasonal worker intake from four Thai provinces

South Korea has suspended the intake of seasonal agricultural and fisheries workers from four Thai provinces under the E-8 visa programme for the whole of 2026, the Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand said, citing the Department of Employment.

The affected provinces are Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum and Maha Sarakham. The measure follows cases in which some Thai workers sent under a memorandum of understanding on seasonal agricultural and fisheries labour left their employers in South Korea, the centre said.

As a result, South Korean authorities have blacklisted workers found to have breached the rules and suspended the intake of Thai workers from the four provinces for one year, from January 1 to December 31, 2026.