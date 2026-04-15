Thailand halts Middle East worker deployments amid Iran attack fears

Thailand’s Department of Employment has announced a temporary suspension on sending Thai workers to the Middle East, citing worsening unrest in the region and growing concerns over the safety and wellbeing of Thai nationals working there.
The agency said the move followed reports of attacks on Tehran by Israel and the United States on the morning of February 28, as well as rising tensions stemming from retaliatory strikes by Iran on key US strategic sites across the Middle East.
The escalating conflict has had a direct impact on the welfare and lives of Thai workers in the region, the department said.
As a result, the Department of Employment has ordered a temporary halt to the deployment of Thai workers to the Middle East by all travel channels until the situation eases or further instructions are issued.
The suspension covers Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Bahrain, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Cyprus, Yemen and Iran.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued its highest-level security alert through the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran, warning that Iran faces the risk of a fresh wave of attacks that could be even more severe than previous strikes.
The areas considered to be at greatest risk are Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan provinces, as well as the city of Bandar Abbas.
In response, the Foreign Ministry has ordered the urgent evacuation of three workers from Bandar Abbas and warned Thai nationals not to travel to high-risk areas under any circumstances.
The ministry also urged people not to be complacent, to monitor developments closely, to remain ready for evacuation at all times, and to ensure their registration details are kept up to date.