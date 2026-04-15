Thailand halts Middle East worker deployments amid Iran attack fears

Thailand’s Department of Employment has announced a temporary suspension on sending Thai workers to the Middle East, citing worsening unrest in the region and growing concerns over the safety and wellbeing of Thai nationals working there.

The agency said the move followed reports of attacks on Tehran by Israel and the United States on the morning of February 28, as well as rising tensions stemming from retaliatory strikes by Iran on key US strategic sites across the Middle East.

The escalating conflict has had a direct impact on the welfare and lives of Thai workers in the region, the department said.