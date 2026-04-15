IEA cuts 2026 oil demand outlook as Middle East war rattles markets

The International Energy Agency has cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026, warning that the war in the Middle East is disrupting supply flows, straining transport routes and adding fresh pressure to the world economy.

In its latest market assessment, the IEA said global oil consumption is now expected to rise by 640,000 barrels per day in 2026, a downgrade of 210,000 barrels per day from its previous forecast. The revision came as higher oil prices, a weaker economic outlook and severe disruption to Middle East energy flows began to weigh on demand.

The agency also said global oil supply is projected to plunge by 8 million barrels per day in March, as the conflict curtails production across the region. At the same time, the near standstill in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has compounded the shock, with nearly 20 million barrels per day of crude and product exports disrupted.