Japan asks IEA to prepare extra coordinated emergency oil releases

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday (March 25) asked the International Energy Agency to make preparations for additional coordinated releases of oil reserves to deal with soaring crude oil prices.

Takaichi requested that IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, in their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, stabilise energy supplies and prices as Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport chokepoint, continues amid its conflict with the U.S.-Israeli side.

The Japanese leader's call for the additional measure came after all 32 member countries of the IEA agreed earlier this month on the coordinated release of a record 400 million barrels of oil reserves. The release of the oil has already started.