Japan cannot afford to leave children of foreign nationals behind

"The institutional framework is in place," Yu Korekawa, head of the Department of International Research and Cooperation at the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, said. "But substantive equality cannot be achieved unless authorities go beyond simply accepting those who come, making real efforts to identify these children and get them into school."

According to Yoshimi Kojima, director of the Centre for Intercultural Studies at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, a significant number of children of foreign ancestry in Japan do not attend school, and their rate of advancement to high school is far lower than that of Japanese children.

Even among those who do enrol in elementary or junior high school, some struggle to keep up with lessons, sit in class without understanding the content, and eventually stop attending altogether, Kojima said.

Some municipalities with large foreign resident populations have stepped up efforts to help by encouraging school attendance and providing Japanese-language assistants and native-language support staff.

Since 2019, the education ministry has also surveyed the enrollment status of foreign children and, based on the findings, supported various local initiatives.

But these efforts remain inadequate. The number of students who lack sufficient Japanese proficiency to participate fully in class has doubled over the past decade, reaching roughly 60,000. Policy is not keeping up with reality.

Information Is Also a Barrier

There are encouraging examples of what can happen when support exists, however.

In late February, all 10 students from China, Nepal, the Philippines and Brazil studying at ABC Japan passed the entrance exams for public high schools in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Some had already completed compulsory education in their home countries before arriving in Japan. Rather than enrolling in a Japanese junior high school, they prepared for high school entrance exams through the organisation.

"At a time when many (foreign) children don't continue their education and instead begin working, it's remarkable that these students were able to move on to high school," Chiharu Otani, head of the Yokohama-based certified nonprofit ME-net, or "Multicultural Education Network Kanagawa," said. "Without adequate information, they would never have made it this far."

Her point highlights a deeper problem. Even in municipalities viewed as relatively advanced in multicultural coexistence, many foreign residents still do not know what educational systems or support services are available, or where to find them. As a result, their children often miss opportunities to continue their education, narrowing their prospects before their lives truly begin.

In response, ME-net has focused on getting information to as many families as possible, including through guidance sessions on the path to high school.

Every Child Matters to Society

Children are a valuable part of society regardless of nationality. As the national population continues to shrink, Japan should be building a society in which foreign residents who have made their lives here can participate fully and thrive alongside everyone else. That begins with their children.

To achieve this goal, Japan must create an environment in which children from foreign families can receive a proper and complete education. That includes ensuring clear, accessible communication about school enrollment procedures and educational opportunities.

This is an urgent task that cannot be deferred.

Nobutoshi Kobayashi is a commentary writer for Jiji Press, a leading Japanese news agency. He specialises in local administration and social security in Japan, and has frequently addressed the issue of Japan's population decline.

During his career at Jiji Press, he has held a variety of key positions, including staff correspondent in Sydney, chief editor of the Government News Department, chief editor of newsletters for Japanese companies operating overseas, and chief researcher at the Jiji Research Institute.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]