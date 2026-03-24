Takaichi orders measures to ensure petroleum product supplies

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday (March 24) instructed ministries and agencies to draw up measures to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products, such as naphtha, amid the escalating conflict between the US-Israeli forces and Iran.

At the day's meeting of relevant cabinet ministers on Middle Eastern affairs, Takaichi told them to work toward achieving an early stabilisation of the situation in the region and securing energy supplies for Japan.

"To protect Japanese people's lives and livelihoods, I would like you to compile response policies based on (the levels of) the country's stockpiles" of petroleum products, the prime minister said.