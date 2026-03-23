Takaichi says she informed Trump of support for US leadership

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday (March 23) that she conveyed during her summit with US President Donald Trump last week Tokyo's support for US leadership for world peace.
During the summit at the White House on Thursday, Takaichi told Trump, "Only Donald can bring peace and prosperity to the world."
Referring to this remark, Takaichi at Monday's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, said, "I told (Trump) directly that it is important for the United States to demonstrate leadership and play a constructive role for the peace and prosperity of the international community, and that Japan has supported this."
Her statement was made in response to criticism from Shinichi Shiba of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan that her summit remark was "out of place."
Takaichi added, "I also conveyed our support for the United States to play its role under international cooperation."
While confirming that Trump said at the bilateral summit that countries need to contribute to the safety of ship navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, she declined to say whether he explicitly asked for the dispatch of Japan's Self-Defence Forces to the area.
"I told (the US side) that there are things Japan can do and cannot do within the boundaries of the law, and explained this in detail," she said.
The prime minister also emphasized that the two sides affirmed their close cooperation over China-related issues.
On the wording included only in a summit document released by the US side that the two leaders "opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, including by force or coercion" over the Taiwan Strait, Takaichi said, "I'm aware that the rhetoric shows the US side's understanding (of the matter), including remarks made at the summit."
Hisatake Sugi of opposition Komeito asked a question about Japan's energy security measures in response to tensions in the Middle East.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]