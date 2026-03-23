Takaichi says she informed Trump of support for US leadership

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday (March 23) that she conveyed during her summit with US President Donald Trump last week Tokyo's support for US leadership for world peace.

During the summit at the White House on Thursday, Takaichi told Trump, "Only Donald can bring peace and prosperity to the world."

Referring to this remark, Takaichi at Monday's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, said, "I told (Trump) directly that it is important for the United States to demonstrate leadership and play a constructive role for the peace and prosperity of the international community, and that Japan has supported this."