G-7 foreign chiefs urge Iran to halt attacks immediately

"We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime," the G-7 ministers said in the statement.

Iran has targeted facilities in Qatar, including one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas production bases, in retaliation against the United States and Israel.

The statement criticised "the regime's reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure," in countries in the region.

The ministers said they express their support for their partners in the region in the face of "the unjustifiable attacks."