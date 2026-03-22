G-7 foreign chiefs urge Iran to halt attacks immediately

SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2026
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Jiji Press

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major powers Saturday (March 21) issued a statement urging Iran to immediately stop its attacks on neighbouring countries that threaten the security of the Middle East and the world.

"We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime," the G-7 ministers said in the statement.

Iran has targeted facilities in Qatar, including one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas production bases, in retaliation against the United States and Israel.

The statement criticised "the regime's reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure," in countries in the region.

The ministers said they express their support for their partners in the region in the face of "the unjustifiable attacks."

"We reaffirm the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, and the safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways, as well as the safety and security of supply chains and the stability of energy markets," the statement said.

The statement added, "We stand ready to take necessary measures to support the global supply of energy," such as a joint release of oil reserves.

G-7 foreign chiefs urge Iran to halt attacks immediately

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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