Japan Names Thailand as Strategic Base for “New Cool Japan” Strategy, NTT DOCOMO Partners with TrueVisions of True Corporation

Mr. Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayudhya, Chief Content and Media Officer, True Corporation Plc., said “This collaboration reflects True Corporation’s commitment to integrating digital technology, intelligent network infrastructure, and innovation with a comprehensive content ecosystem to elevate premium entertainment experiences for Thai audiences. We are honored that Thailand has been entrusted as a strategic hub for soft power exchange, underscoring strong confidence in the country’s advanced digital infrastructure readiness, as well as our commitment to enabling Thai people to access world-class content in line with the direction of the NBTC as the broadcasting regulator. It also reflects the long-standing and deep-rooted cultural ties between Thailand and Japan, and underscores Thailand’s potential as one of the fastest-growing entertainment markets in ASEAN. This partnership with NTT DOCOMO marks another important milestone in elevating TrueVisions NOW as a platform for creative content and inspiration from Japan, bringing together the finest Japanese entertainment to fulfill diverse interests and deliver happiness to Thai audiences.”





Mr. Ongard Prapakamol, Head of TrueVisions & Media Business, True Corporation Plc. said “TrueVisions is delighted to partner with NTT DOCOMO to bring high-quality Japanese live-action broadcast content from Lemino Japanese Collection to Thai audiences through the TrueVisions NOW platform. This collaboration serves as a key gateway to Japanese entertainment, making it more accessible and convenient for Thai viewers. Audiences will be able to experience a wide variety of premium Japanese content curated from 76 leading partners, including broadcasters in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya, as well as production companies from across Japan. The lineup spans the most comprehensive live-action broadcast content including popular Japanese series (J-Drama), Japanese variety shows, and lifestyle content covering Japanese culture, food, and travel. It also includes Top 10-rated titles in Japan, as well as content premiering for the first time in Thailand. At launch, more than 125 titles will be available, with new content to be added continuously based on Thai audience preferences. This will enhance a fully immersive entertainment experience on TrueVisions NOW, showcasing the unique charm and identity of Japanese culture that Thai audiences deeply appreciate. The initiative also reinforces Thailand’s role as a strategic gateway, connecting Japanese culture and entertainment with audiences across the region in the digital era.”



For more information, please visit https://truevisions.co.th/lemino





In Photo

NTT DOCOMO, represented by Mr. Takeshi Saito, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT DOCOMO, INC., and True Corporation, represented by Mr. Ongard Prapakamol, Head of TrueVisions & Media Business, True Corporation Plc., jointly signed the national-level strategic partnership agreement the “Japan Content Strategic Partnership Announcement & Joint Statement” under the “New Cool Japan Strategy”. The collaboration aims to elevate Thailand as a hub for Japanese content in the ASEAN region through the TrueVisions NOW platform. The signing ceremony was witnessed by distinguished senior executives from leading public and private sector organizations in Japan and Thailand, including Mr. Nobuo Kiriyama, Director-General for International Affairs, Global Strategy Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC); Mr. Toru Kajiwara, Minister and Chief of Economic Section, Embassy of Japan in Thailand; Mr. Tomonori Tanaka, General Manager of Streaming Service Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.; Clinical Professor Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, Chairman of the NBTC; Mr. Kachorn Chiaravanont, Member of the Board of Directors, TrueVisions Group Co., Ltd.; and Mr. Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayudhya, Chief Content and Media Officer, True Corporation Plc. The event was held at the Grand Hall, True Digital Park (West).



In addition, a special panel discussion titled “Connecting Japanese Content to the Future of Thai Streaming” was held at the event. The session featured Mr. Masatoshi Makino, Senior Manager of Streaming Service Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.; Miss Naratip Wairatpanij, Associate Director for International Content Acquisition, TrueVisions & Media, True Corporation Plc.; Mr. Tanakron Moongkarn, representing the Uncanny Boy fan page, a specialist and reviewer in the Japanese entertainment industry; Ms. Natcha Kongmhun, Script Supervisor for Entertainment; and Ms. Pimkhajon Kajornwekin, Japanese Content KOL and fan community representative. The panelists shared perspectives on opportunities in the Thai market under the “New Cool Japan Strategy,” the direction of Thailand’s content industry, as well as content curation strategies and the growing consumption of Japanese media. The discussion aimed to further enhance and deliver entertainment experiences that resonate with Thai audiences in the digital era.