Seina Imamura claims historic first female JRA Grade 1 victory

Seina Imamura has made Japan Racing Association history by becoming the first female JRA jockey to win a Grade 1 race.

The 22-year-old rider partnered fifth-favourite Juryoku Pierrot to victory in Sunday’s Yushun Himba, also known as the Japanese Oaks. The 2,400-metre turf race was held at Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu, Tokyo, and featured 18 three-year-old fillies. Imamura and Juryoku Pierrot finished in 2:25.06.

“Jockeys lose most of their races, so (my victory today) feels like a dream,” Imamura said.

A native of Shiga Prefecture in western Japan, Imamura made her debut in 2022 and won key races during her first year. She later endured a difficult period, partly because of injuries, but said she had continued to do what was required of her with patience.