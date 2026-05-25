Seina Imamura claims historic first female JRA Grade 1 victory

Seina Imamura has made Japan Racing Association history by becoming the first female JRA jockey to win a Grade 1 race.
The 22-year-old rider partnered fifth-favourite Juryoku Pierrot to victory in Sunday’s Yushun Himba, also known as the Japanese Oaks. The 2,400-metre turf race was held at Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu, Tokyo, and featured 18 three-year-old fillies. Imamura and Juryoku Pierrot finished in 2:25.06.
“Jockeys lose most of their races, so (my victory today) feels like a dream,” Imamura said.
A native of Shiga Prefecture in western Japan, Imamura made her debut in 2022 and won key races during her first year. She later endured a difficult period, partly because of injuries, but said she had continued to do what was required of her with patience.
“I'd be really happy if Juryoku Pierrot and I inspired many people with dreams and hope.”
Before this breakthrough, Imamura and two other female JRA jockeys had entered a combined eight G1 races while trying to secure a win in the top category.
“I don't think I would have believed a year ago that something like this would happen,” she said. “Life is full of unexpected events.”
“I hope to enjoy my time riding horses and show (people) the good things about horse racing,” she added.