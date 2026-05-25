"Dear You": Chinese migration to Thailand story tops 1bn yuan in China

China’s low-budget word-of-mouth hit Dear You had taken more than 1 billion yuan, or about US$146 million, by Sunday morning, according to ticketing platform Maoyan, marking a breakthrough for a Chaoshan (Teochew)-dialect film led largely by unfamiliar actors.

The film opened on April 30 with only 3.6 per cent of nationwide cinema screenings and earned 3.77 million yuan on its first day. Its fortunes changed as audience recommendations built momentum. By Sunday, Dear You had led China’s daily box office for 15 straight days, while its share of screenings had risen to 48 per cent.

Its rise has stood out because the production did not rely on a celebrity-heavy team, headline actors or the large online promotional campaigns commonly used for major cinema releases. Instead, it has exceeded expectations through strong public response, winning praise from filmgoers, bloggers, critics and filmmakers.