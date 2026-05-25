Scammers hijack Thais Help Thais Plus scheme with fake SMS links

Online scammers are exploiting public interest in the government’s Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 scheme by sending fake SMS and chat messages that pressure people into clicking fraudulent links and handing over personal information.
The warning comes as registration for the scheme opened for the general public on May 25, 2026. Eligible members of the public must register through the Paotang application between May 25 and 29, from 6am to 10pm, or until the quota of 30 million rights is filled.
Fraudsters are posing as representatives of the state scheme and sending messages claiming that registration rights are almost full. Victims are urged to act quickly, add fake LINE accounts, or click links that lead to pages asking for personal details.
Authorities have warned that scammers are creating fake pages, sending SMS messages and contacting people through chat apps to trick them into filling in personal data. Any message that urges people to click a link, add a personal LINE account or register quickly before rights expire should be treated as suspicious.
Krungthai Bank and related agencies have stressed that people must register by themselves through the Paotang app and should not trust links sent outside the official platform.
Krungthai said it has no policy of contacting people first, and that there is no registration service through LINE or external links. The only safe channel for public registration is the Paotang application.
The bank also warns that it will not send links asking customers to verify their identity or provide financial information or passwords by email or SMS.
Officials warned that the fake links may ask for national ID numbers, dates of birth, banking details, passwords, PINs or one-time passwords.
In more serious cases, victims may be persuaded to install malicious applications designed to drain money from bank accounts.
The public is urged not to click links from suspicious SMS or chat messages, not to trust unofficial social media pages, and never to reveal OTPs, PINs or bank account information to anyone.
Authorities are urging the public to follow three basic safety rules: do not believe messages from unknown numbers or unverified accounts, do not click unfamiliar links, and do not share personal or financial information.
People are also being asked to warn elderly relatives and family members who may be less familiar with online scams, as the use of urgent language such as “rights nearly full” or “register now” is designed to create panic and rush victims into making mistakes.
Anyone who has already clicked a fake link, provided information, or suffered financial loss should act immediately.
Krungthai customers can contact the bank’s financial fraud reporting centre at 02-111-1111, press 108, available 24 hours a day. People who encounter suspicious activity can also report it through the online police complaint system or contact the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre hotline at 1441.