Scammers hijack Thais Help Thais Plus scheme with fake SMS links

The bank also warns that it will not send links asking customers to verify their identity or provide financial information or passwords by email or SMS.

Scammers seek ID numbers, OTPs and banking data

Officials warned that the fake links may ask for national ID numbers, dates of birth, banking details, passwords, PINs or one-time passwords.

In more serious cases, victims may be persuaded to install malicious applications designed to drain money from bank accounts.

The public is urged not to click links from suspicious SMS or chat messages, not to trust unofficial social media pages, and never to reveal OTPs, PINs or bank account information to anyone.

Three rules: do not believe, do not click, do not share

Authorities are urging the public to follow three basic safety rules: do not believe messages from unknown numbers or unverified accounts, do not click unfamiliar links, and do not share personal or financial information.

People are also being asked to warn elderly relatives and family members who may be less familiar with online scams, as the use of urgent language such as “rights nearly full” or “register now” is designed to create panic and rush victims into making mistakes.

What victims should do

Anyone who has already clicked a fake link, provided information, or suffered financial loss should act immediately.

Krungthai customers can contact the bank’s financial fraud reporting centre at 02-111-1111, press 108, available 24 hours a day. People who encounter suspicious activity can also report it through the online police complaint system or contact the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre hotline at 1441.