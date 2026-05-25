Thailand Enters Climate Crisis as 'Super El Niño' Threatens Historic Drought and Temperatures Above 45°C

Government agencies place the country under maximum surveillance as an intense climate phenomenon threatens crop failure and infrastructure strain.

Government agencies have placed Thailand under maximum environmental alert, warning that an intense "Super El Niño" phenomenon is set to trigger record-breaking heatwaves exceeding 45°C alongside the most severe drought in the country's recorded history.

Meteorological and water management authorities issued critical joint declarations on Monday, confirming that the country is entering an unprecedented dry spell. The shifts are expected to disrupt agriculture, strain the national energy grid, and trigger severe public health hazards over the coming months.

The crisis is driven by the Super El Niño phenomenon—an anomalous and dramatic spike in sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean that alters global weather patterns. For Thailand, this translates into a significant suppression of cloud cover and monsoon rains, plunging the region into prolonged, arid conditions.

