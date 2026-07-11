Thai folk legend honours father behind Nene Royal’s AGT dream

The story behind Thai teenager Nene Royal’s successful America’s Got Talent audition has touched veteran musician and National Artist Surachai “Nga Caravan” Chantimathorn, who composed a poem honouring the father whose sacrifices helped take her from Phuket to the global stage.

Nene, a 16-year-old singer and guitarist from Phuket, attracted widespread attention after performing The Cranberries’ “Zombie” during her audition for the television talent competition.

Her performance received four unanimous “yes” votes from the judges, sending her through to the next stage and turning footage of the audition into an online sensation.

Father reportedly sold assets to support audition

Behind the applause was a family story that gained further attention after Phuket Times reported that Nene’s father had sold assets to finance their journey to the United States.

The report portrayed his decision as an act of faith in his daughter’s ability and a determination to ensure that an international audience had the opportunity to hear her perform.

The account moved many readers, including Surachai, who is widely known as Nga Caravan and regarded as one of the leading figures in Thailand’s songs-for-life movement. He was named a National Artist in literature.