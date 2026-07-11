CP Group's Circular Loop: How Thailand's Biggest Conglomerate Is Closing the Agricultural Waste Gap

Charoen Pokphand Group's circular agriculture model is turning crop waste and wastewater sludge into soil nutrients and biogas — rewriting the economics of smallholder farming in Thailand.



In the rice fields of Prachinburi province, a farmer named Praphan Manop expanded his operation from five rai to 24 rai between 2022 and 2024 — not by acquiring new land, but by unlocking yield improvements from a resource he had previously ignored: treated water recycled from a nearby Charoen Pokphand Foods egg-laying farm.

His rice yields, which had averaged 40 to 70 tang per rai in sandy fields, climbed to 100 tang per rai in clay fields after he began applying the nutrient-rich water as a fertiliser substitute. The cost reduction on synthetic inputs alone changed his margin structure.

This story — replicated thousands of times across Thailand's provinces — is the human face of the country's Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model and of Charoen Pokphand Group's (CP Group) most consequential strategic pivot: the transformation of agricultural waste from a liability into a distributed asset.

CP Group's food subsidiary CPF was among the first major Thai agribusinesses to formalise the shift, eliminating coal from its Thailand operations entirely under the Coal Free 2022 initiative and shifting to biomass energy in its place.