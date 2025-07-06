Vietnamese and Thai film projects won at DANAFF Talents

Two Vietnamese and one Thai film projects won the Best Project Awards as part of DANAFF Talents, a key programme of the third Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III).

In the Art-house Film Projects section, Cau Lac Bo Ly Luan Tre (The Young Theorist’s Club), directed by Dam Quang Trung and produced by Vu Hoang Trieu and Vuong Quoc Anh, was awarded a three-month mentorship under the mylab programme.

The film tells a story about a small district in the Mekong Delta, a 16-year-old girl is torn between the lofty world of theoretical debates at an elite student club and the unsettling reality of her father's job as a 'sleep-for-hire' watchman.

Previously, his film Nhung con voi ben ve duong (The Elephants by the Roadside) won Best Director and Best Cinematography at the 2024 Singapore International Film Festival.

Ghost of the Currents, directed by Itt Patiparn Boontarig and co-directed by Kalil Pitsuwan, with producer Napakarn Boontarig, received €8,000 (US$9,000). The grant was awarded by Cinémas du Monde, a financial support fund managed by France’s National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image under the French Ministry of Culture.