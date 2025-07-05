NESDC predicts 18% US tariff on Thai goods, hopes revised terms can lead to 'win-win' deal

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has forecasted that the United States may impose an 18% tariff on Thai goods, based on comparison with previous rates negotiated with China, the UK, and Vietnam. The estimate follows earlier announcements where some countries were hit with tariffs as high as 50%.

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC Secretary-General, explained that if the final rate is below 18%, it would be a more favourable outcome for Thailand. He noted that most affected imports from the US, such as soybeans, corn, and red meat, are used primarily for processing and re-export, since Thailand lacks certain raw materials.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira recently provided an update on the negotiations with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) team. While a final agreement has not yet been reached, he said Thailand would intensify its efforts and refine its proposals to emphasise mutual benefits for both Thai and American businesses, aiming for a “win-win” agreement.

The Thai side is preparing to submit the revised conditions before the July 9 deadline. Whether the US will extend the negotiation window remains uncertain, but Thai officials are determined to push through.