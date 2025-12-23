Trump unveils “Golden Fleet” plan, touts new mega-battleship USS Defiant

Trump said the first ship in the series would be named USS Defiant, claiming it would be the fastest and largest warship of its kind, with destructive power “100 times” greater than any battleship ever built. He said it would be equipped with advanced weapons including hypersonic missiles, nuclear cruise missiles, an electromagnetic railgun and high-powered lasers—technologies that, the report notes, remain under development within the military.





“Aesthetics” in focus: Trump says he will oversee the design

Trump also said he would take a direct role in designing the new class alongside the Navy, arguing that he cares deeply about “aesthetics”. He has previously criticised the appearance of modern US warships, including complaints about unattractive designs and rust.

John Phelan, the Secretary of the Navy, was quoted as saying the USS Defiant would project power and inspire confidence in the American flag in ports around the world. Construction is expected to begin in the early 2030s.