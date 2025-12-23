Trump unveils “Golden Fleet” plan, touts new mega-battleship USS Defiant

Trump said the first ship in the series would be named USS Defiant, claiming it would be the fastest and largest warship of its kind, with destructive power “100 times” greater than any battleship ever built. He said it would be equipped with advanced weapons including hypersonic missiles, nuclear cruise missiles, an electromagnetic railgun and high-powered lasers—technologies that, the report notes, remain under development within the military.
“Aesthetics” in focus: Trump says he will oversee the design
Trump also said he would take a direct role in designing the new class alongside the Navy, arguing that he cares deeply about “aesthetics”. He has previously criticised the appearance of modern US warships, including complaints about unattractive designs and rust.
John Phelan, the Secretary of the Navy, was quoted as saying the USS Defiant would project power and inspire confidence in the American flag in ports around the world. Construction is expected to begin in the early 2030s.
Budget and technology concerns
Security experts, however, have raised concerns that the plan could face major obstacles, citing the US Navy’s history of delays and cost overruns—particularly in programmes such as the Ford-class aircraft carriers and Columbia-class submarines.
Some of the technologies Trump highlighted have also drawn scrutiny. The report notes that the Navy ended its railgun programme in 2021 after spending hundreds of millions of dollars over 15 years without achieving operational success. It also points to questions over the feasibility of deploying nuclear missiles on a warship, warning it could conflict with non-proliferation commitments referenced in the report.