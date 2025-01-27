Pattaya bolsters security as 5,400 US Navy sailors arrive

Pattaya authorities were bolstering security measures and urging local businesses to refrain from price gouging as 5,400 US Navy personnel were to arrive in the city on Monday.
Police chief Pol Col Navin Teerawit outlined the comprehensive security and facilitation plan implemented for the arrival of the US personnel. He emphasised the importance of maintaining fair pricing and cooperation from businesses to ensure a positive experience for the visiting Americans.
Navin stressed the need to maintain reasonable prices for goods and services, urging businesses to avoid exploiting the influx of visitors. He also highlighted the importance of businesses cooperating with authorities and reporting any suspicious activity to the 191 emergency hotline.
These measures come as part of a comprehensive security and facilitation plan implemented by Pattaya authorities in anticipation of the arrival of US Navy personnel who are in port for a training break.
Recently, the US Embassy’s deputy defence attaché met with the commander of Provincial Police Region 2 to discuss safety and traffic management for four US Navy ships scheduled to dock in Pattaya, Chonburi province, during a training break from January 27 to 31. This visit will bring around 5,400 US Navy personnel to the area for relaxation.