Digital Dominance and Analog Decline: Thailand’s 2026 Economic ‘Rising Stars’ Revealed

As the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce unveils its 2026 forecast, a stark divide emerges between a thriving digital economy and a fading analog past.

Thailand is hurtling towards a "digital-first" economy, according to the latest annual forecast from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

Launched this December, the 2026 report by the Institute of Trade Strategies provides a definitive roadmap of the nation's commercial future, identifying a profound structural shift that favours high-tech innovation over traditional business models.

The rankings, based on a rigorous 100-point scoring system evaluating sales, profitability, and trend alignment, depict an economy in the midst of a radical transformation.

The Rising Stars: A Tech-Driven Future

At the pinnacle of the "rising" list for 2026, scoring a near-perfect 94.9, are the foundational pillars of the modern age: Cloud Services & Cyber Security and Social Media & Online Entertainment.

The report highlights that as Thai organisations face an onslaught of cyber threats and stringent data protection laws (PDPA), security services have transitioned from a luxury to a critical necessity.

The broader "Creator Economy" also occupies a dominant position. Content Creation (Influencers/YouTubers) and Telecommunications share the second rank with a score of 94.5, driven by the ubiquity of 5G and the rapid rise of short-form video platforms like TikTok.

