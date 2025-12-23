Digital Dominance and Analog Decline: Thailand’s 2026 Economic ‘Rising Stars’ Revealed

As the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce unveils its 2026 forecast, a stark divide emerges between a thriving digital economy and a fading analog past.
Thailand is hurtling towards a "digital-first" economy, according to the latest annual forecast from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).
Launched this December, the 2026 report by the Institute of Trade Strategies provides a definitive roadmap of the nation's commercial future, identifying a profound structural shift that favours high-tech innovation over traditional business models.
The rankings, based on a rigorous 100-point scoring system evaluating sales, profitability, and trend alignment, depict an economy in the midst of a radical transformation.
The Rising Stars: A Tech-Driven Future
At the pinnacle of the "rising" list for 2026, scoring a near-perfect 94.9, are the foundational pillars of the modern age: Cloud Services & Cyber Security and Social Media & Online Entertainment.
The report highlights that as Thai organisations face an onslaught of cyber threats and stringent data protection laws (PDPA), security services have transitioned from a luxury to a critical necessity.
The broader "Creator Economy" also occupies a dominant position. Content Creation (Influencers/YouTubers) and Telecommunications share the second rank with a score of 94.5, driven by the ubiquity of 5G and the rapid rise of short-form video platforms like TikTok.
In a fascinating blend of ancient and modern, E-commerce shares third place (93.7) with Belief-based Businesses.
Known locally as "Mutelu," the business of fortune-telling and feng shui has successfully digitised, using AI-powered readings and online consultations to offer reassurance in an uncertain economic climate.
The Top 10 Rising Sectors for 2026:
The Analog Downfall: A Dying Era
Conversely, the report issues a stark warning for sectors that have failed to digitise.
The "falling" list is topped by Internet Cafes and Data Storage Devices (CDs and external drives), which scored a mere 7.5 out of 100.
These businesses have been rendered largely obsolete by high-speed mobile internet and ubiquitous cloud storage.
The decline extends to legacy media, with Bookstores, Newsstands, and Print Media seeing their demand evaporate as news consumption shifts entirely online.
Even traditional retail, such as the local grocery stores, is struggling to compete with the aggressive pricing and convenience of e-commerce giants.
The Top 10 Declining Sectors for 2026:
The Macroeconomic Backdrop
This "dual-track" economy is operating within a challenging environment. The UTCC projects a slowdown in GDP growth to 1.6% in 2026, down from 2.0% in 2025.
While the export sector faces a projected 1.0% contraction, the service economy remains a silver lining, with revenue from foreign tourists expected to climb to 1.65 trillion baht.
"The 2026 forecast serves as an indispensable strategic guide," the report concludes. For Thai businesses, the message is clear: the era of analog processes is over, and survival now depends on the ability to align with the dominant themes of digitalisation, sustainability, and wellness.