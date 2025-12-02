Thailand's Economy Set to Slow Further in 2026, UTCC Warns

University's latest forecast points to 1.6% growth next year as export boom fades and domestic challenges mount.

Thailand faces a challenging economic path ahead, with growth expected to decelerate to 1.6% in 2026 following a disappointing 1.9% expansion this year, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's latest economic forecast.

The downward revision for 2025, from an earlier projection of 2.0%, comes as severe flooding in the south, declining tourism revenue, and contracting government spending offset a temporary surge in exports, the university's Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting revealed.

"We estimate that the flooding impact in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, resulted in economic damage of no less than 40 billion baht over one month, reducing GDP by approximately 0.22%," said Wichian Kaeosombat, assistant director of the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting.

The 2025 picture reveals a fragile economy where an exceptional 11.1% growth in goods exports — largely driven by companies rushing shipments to the United States ahead of anticipated trade restrictions — was almost entirely negated by surging imports, disappointing tourism receipts, and acute domestic shocks.

International tourist arrivals are now expected to reach 32.8 million this year, down from an initial forecast of 33 million, with per capita spending also declining as visitors become more budget-conscious.

Adding to the pressure, government consumption contracted nearly 4% in the third quarter, creating an unexpected drag on growth.