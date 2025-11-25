Southern floods submerge 10 provinces, causing daily trade and tourism losses of up to 1.5 billion baht

UTCC: Economic losses hit 1–1.5 billion baht per day

Thanavath Phonvichai, President and Chief Advisor to the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said losses across the 10 southern provinces are estimated at 1–1.5 billion baht per day, as these provinces rely heavily on tourism, trade and investment.

If flooding persists for a month, total losses could reach 10–15 billion baht, coinciding with the tourism high season when international arrivals normally surge.

Malaysia travellers cancel all trips

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said that over the weekend, the agency received inquiries from 15 Malaysian operators, including tour companies and FIT travellers, regarding the worsening floods in the South, especially Hat Yai.

TAT expects total cancellation of Malaysian tourist trips to southern Thailand this week due to prolonged flooding and safety concerns.



Malaysian media have been broadcasting reports of Hat Yai flooding and stranded Malaysian tourists across TV, online news outlets and social media, fuelling widespread public concern.



The Malaysian government has issued a Flood Warning Alert, advising citizens to avoid southern Thailand, causing an immediate drop in travel demand.

Malaysian media closely monitor Hat Yai floods

Reports from November 21–24 indicate continuous heavy rainfall in Hat Yai and nearby areas, resulting in flash floods and rapidly rising water levels. Thais and Malaysians were directly affected, with many stranded in hotels or unable to evacuate safely.

Malaysia’s foreign ministry estimates around 4,000 Malaysians remain in Hat Yai and surrounding districts. They are safe but face limited access to food and supplies due to shop closures and disruptions to electricity and communication networks.

The Malaysian Consulate in Songkhla is coordinating with Thai authorities to evacuate and relocate affected tourists. Malaysians stranded in hotels were advised to wait in hotel lobbies to facilitate evacuation operations.

Hat Yai property market takes a hit

Phattarachai Thaveewong, Director of Research and Communication at Colliers Thailand, said flooding has had a direct impact on Hat Yai’s real-estate market, especially residential property.

In the first half of 2025, Hat Yai had 128 active residential projects worth 41.56 billion baht, mostly housing estates.



He said single-storey homes — including detached houses, semi-detached houses and townhomes — experienced significant structural and interior damage, including furniture, materials and electrical and plumbing systems.

“Many condominium projects, especially ground-floor units and facilities, have also been affected by standing water, disrupting operations and undermining buyer and investor confidence,” he added, noting that rental-property investors face additional repair and restoration costs.

Bank of Thailand coordinates relief for borrowers

According to the Bank of Thailand, financial institutions have been instructed to assist flood-affected borrowers:

Credit cards: lenders may reduce minimum repayment requirements below BOT thresholds for up to 12 months.

Personal loans (regulated and digital): lenders may offer temporary emergency credit above normal limits to support recovery needs.

All loan types: lenders may provide funding or liquidity for home repairs, business continuation and debt restructuring, including interest waivers, fee reductions and relaxed repayment terms.

All temporary credit support must be approved within 12 months of the area being declared a disaster zone, and BOT will allow lenders to maintain borrowers’ pre-disaster credit classifications.

Malaysia’s defence ministry ready to assist Thailand

Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency reported on November 24, 2025 that more than 11,000 people in seven states were affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall.



A total of 11,009 people from 3,839 families were affected across Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Terengganu and Selangor as of 06.00 Monday, with 60 temporary shelters opened.

Deputy Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia’s foreign ministry is coordinating closely with the Thai government and the Malaysian Consulate in Songkhla.



Malaysia’s defence ministry has also expressed readiness to assist Thailand if large-scale rescue operations are required, according to The Star.

The Malaysian Consulate has urged Malaysians in affected areas to follow safety advisories, monitor weather updates and contact consulate hotlines for assistance.