Hat Yai braces for higher floodwaters than previous surge; mass evacuation ordered

Songkhla’s governor has issued an urgent order after a rapid inflow of water from Sadao surged into Hat Yai via Khlong R.1, pushing water levels higher than the previous flood event. All at-risk areas must evacuate to the main PSU shelter before 16.00 today.
Today (24 November 2025), Rattasart Chidchoo, Governor of Songkhla, provided an update on the flooding situation in Hat Yai district, saying the area has entered a renewed state of crisis.
Latest assessments show that a large volume of water from Sadao began flooding Hat Yai through Khlong R.1 and Khlong U-Taphao from 03.00 this morning, causing water levels to rise rapidly — now higher than the previous incident.
During an emergency assessment meeting at the 42nd Military Circle (Fort 42) Command Centre this morning, the governor (in a simulated emergency scenario) issued an immediate order for all residents in high-risk zones to evacuate to the designated shelters without delay.
Important: Water levels are expected to rise again around 16.00 today.
• Main shelter: Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Auditorium — capacity approx. 5,000 people
• Secondary shelter: Songkhla Rajabhat University — capacity approx. 2,000 people
• Additional backup shelters: Provided by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Royal Thai Navy and other relevant agencies
Security and emergency teams from all sectors have been deployed to assist with the evacuation, including:
• Over 100 military vehicles and flat-bottom boats
• Support from the Royal Thai Navy
• Emergency response teams from Ruamkatanyu Foundation
Residents needing food, drinking water or essential supplies may contact the Fort 42 Command Centre directly.
The governor has asked local leaders, municipal councillors, subdistrict administrative councillors and community heads to help gather information on stranded residents so that assistance can reach all affected areas.
“All residents in at-risk areas must evacuate immediately to ensure the most effective management and assistance.”
If weather conditions improve — meaning rainfall stops and seawater levels remain low — water from Khlong R.1 will be able to drain more quickly into the sea, which will help ease the flooding situation in Hat Yai.