Hat Yai braces for higher floodwaters than previous surge; mass evacuation ordered





Songkhla’s governor has issued an urgent order after a rapid inflow of water from Sadao surged into Hat Yai via Khlong R.1, pushing water levels higher than the previous flood event. All at-risk areas must evacuate to the main PSU shelter before 16.00 today.

Today (24 November 2025), Rattasart Chidchoo, Governor of Songkhla, provided an update on the flooding situation in Hat Yai district, saying the area has entered a renewed state of crisis.



Latest assessments show that a large volume of water from Sadao began flooding Hat Yai through Khlong R.1 and Khlong U-Taphao from 03.00 this morning, causing water levels to rise rapidly — now higher than the previous incident.

Urgent order: evacuate immediately to main shelters

During an emergency assessment meeting at the 42nd Military Circle (Fort 42) Command Centre this morning, the governor (in a simulated emergency scenario) issued an immediate order for all residents in high-risk zones to evacuate to the designated shelters without delay.

Important: Water levels are expected to rise again around 16.00 today.

• Main shelter: Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Auditorium — capacity approx. 5,000 people

• Secondary shelter: Songkhla Rajabhat University — capacity approx. 2,000 people

• Additional backup shelters: Provided by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Royal Thai Navy and other relevant agencies