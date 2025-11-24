Songkhla Governor Declares Disaster, Orders Mass Evacuation Across 16 Districts

15,000 households cut off in Na Thawi district amid 'Critical' floods; emergency aid, boats, and supplies urgently needed.
The Governor of Songkhla Province has declared the entire region a disaster zone and ordered the urgent evacuation of residents, as continuous heavy rainfall plunges several districts into a state of crisis.
Governor Ratthasart Chidchoo made the announcement at 10:00 AM today (24 November 2025), declaring a disaster zone across all 16 administrative districts.
The order prioritises the immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and the sick. Military, civilian, and local government units have been mobilised to expedite relief efforts.
Na Thawi Situation is 'Critical'
The worst-hit area is Na Thawi District, where the situation is described as "critical". Floodwaters have overwhelmed all ten sub-districts and 92 villages, directly affecting over 15,000 households, or more than 50,000 people.
Local reports confirm that all primary and secondary roads in the district have been severed, rendering land travel impossible. Access to the affected population is now solely dependent on watercraft. Water levels in seven sub-districts remain excessively high, severely hampering movement.
While there was a slight drop of 10 centimetres between 06:00 and 09:00 AM, persistent rainfall means the situation is unstable, with officials warning of potential re-flooding.
Shortage of Emergency Equipment
Na Thawi district chief Warintorn Thongkhao confirmed that temporary evacuation centres have been established across all sub-districts. However, the evacuation process is slow due to the challenging terrain.
Speaking to the provincial press office, the district chief issued an urgent appeal for resources.
“Na Thawi is critically short of essential relief equipment, particularly flat-bottom boats required to access highly submerged areas and evacuate large numbers of people,” he stated. "We also urgently require prepared meals, drinking water, and basic necessities to distribute to the victims who remain stranded."
The chief emphasised that while all agencies have deployed personnel, the current forces are insufficient to handle the scale of the emergency, requesting additional support to ensure comprehensive and swift aid delivery during this critical period.