Songkhla Governor Declares Disaster, Orders Mass Evacuation Across 16 Districts

15,000 households cut off in Na Thawi district amid 'Critical' floods; emergency aid, boats, and supplies urgently needed.

The Governor of Songkhla Province has declared the entire region a disaster zone and ordered the urgent evacuation of residents, as continuous heavy rainfall plunges several districts into a state of crisis.

Governor Ratthasart Chidchoo made the announcement at 10:00 AM today (24 November 2025), declaring a disaster zone across all 16 administrative districts.

The order prioritises the immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and the sick. Military, civilian, and local government units have been mobilised to expedite relief efforts.