Anutin orders quicker payout of 9,000-baht aid to southern flood victims

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Hat Yai in Songkhla to oversee relief operations and reiterated his instruction for provincial administrations in flood-hit southern provinces to expedite compensation payments to victims.
Anutin instructed officials to immediately distribute the 9,000-baht compensation per affected family, without waiting for the completion of formal damage surveys, as would normally be required.
He later told reporters that the government had already allocated emergency funds for urgent assistance, reassuring the public that they would receive their 9,000-baht payments soon.
Anutin also ordered local authorities to closely monitor the flood situation, set up field kitchens and purchase supplies to prepare fresh meals for stranded villagers and tourists who were unable to leave their hotels.