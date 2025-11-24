Southern flood crisis deepens as Hat Yai–Songkhla declared red zone and six provinces submerged

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

Songkhla declares Hat Yai a red zone as floods hit over 465,000 people, while GISTDA satellite data shows six southern provinces inundated over 228,000 rai

Southern Thailand is facing an escalating flood disaster, with Songkhla province declaring Hat Yai and surrounding districts as red zones and ordering urgent evacuations as heavy rainfall continues under a strong monsoon trough. Critical information from emergency operations and satellite imagery reveals widespread impacts across at least six southern provinces.

Southern flood crisis deepens as Hat Yai–Songkhla declared red zone and six provinces submerged

Songkhla crisis intensifies (Updated November 23, 2025)

At the Songkhla Provincial Hall on November 23, 2025, Governor Rattasart Chidchoo chaired a meeting of the Provincial Disaster Command Centre for Floods, Storms and Landslides to assess the rapidly worsening conditions and implement immediate response measures.

Widespread impact: November 19–23

Flooding across Songkhla between November 19–23 has affected:

  • 16 districts
  • 100 subdistricts
  • 637 villages
  • More than 465,000 people
  • 235 people already evacuated

Most severely affected (“very severe”)

  • Hat Yai
  • Rattaphum
  • Na Mom

Hat Yai has the highest number of affected residents — over 243,000 people — with widespread flooding in urban zones and Khlong U-Taphao nearing overflow level.

Special surveillance districts

  • Thepha
  • Na Thawi
  • Saba Yoi
  • Ranot
  • Krasae Sin
  • Sathing Phra peninsula

Southern flood crisis deepens as Hat Yai–Songkhla declared red zone and six provinces submerged

Emergency orders and urgent response measures

Following instructions from Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who inspected flood-hit areas on November 22, the governor ordered agencies to accelerate all operations:

1. Forward command centre in Hat Yai

A Front Incident Command Centre has been established in Hat Yai, led by a deputy governor, to oversee evacuations and coordinate rescue teams.

2. Deployment of vehicles and boats

Authorities have mobilised:

  • Military high-clearance trucks
  • Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) vehicles
  • Flat-bottom boats
  • Additional boats requested from all government agencies

Priority rescue targets include children, the elderly, the sick and all vulnerable groups.

3. Evacuation from hotels

Military units have been assigned to evacuate people stranded in hotels after power cuts were implemented in several inundated areas.

4. Large-scale water drainage

More than 80 water pumps have been installed at 68 locations to accelerate drainage from critical communities.

5. Daily relief distribution

The Songkhla Red Cross and Provincial Administrative Organisation are preparing 20,000 meal boxes per day for distribution across all affected districts.

The governor ordered all agencies to maintain close coordination, answer all emergency calls immediately, and prepare to initiate post-flood compensation and recovery as soon as waters recede.
 

Southern flood crisis deepens as Hat Yai–Songkhla declared red zone and six provinces submerged


GISTDA satellite analysis: 228,060 rai submerged across six southern provinces

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) released analysed satellite data from Radarsat-2 imagery dated November 22, 2025, revealing severe inundation across six provinces in southern Thailand.

Flooded provinces

  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Phatthalung
  • Songkhla
  • Trang
  • Satun
  • Surat Thani

Key findings

  • Total flooded area: 228,060 rai
  • Water depth: mostly more than 1 metre, a level considered highly concerning
  • Type of areas affected:
    • Low-lying agricultural zones
    • Riverside communities
    • Major transport routes, some of which are impassable

GISTDA has already delivered the processed imagery and flood-mapping data to key national agencies to support emergency response, rescue planning and ongoing damage assessment.

Note: Flooded areas and water depths are satellite-based estimates and have not yet been validated through field inspection.

 


Initial damage assessment in Songkhla

  • 1 home completely destroyed
  • 3 homes partially damaged
  • Multiple shops, schools and temples affected
  • Over 4,000 rai of agricultural land damaged, including rice fields, field crops, fruit orchards and fish ponds, especially in:
    • Rattaphum
    • Krasae Sin
    • Sathing Phra peninsula
 


Weather forecast and trends

The Southern Eastern Meteorological Centre reports that a strong monsoon trough will continue to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to the lower South from November 23–25.

Although the trough is expected to shift towards the Andaman Sea after 24 November, water levels in major canals remain high and require continuous monitoring.

Authorities continue operating 24-hour surveillance teams across high-risk zones.

 


Public advisory

Residents in high-risk areas — especially Hat Yai, Na Mom, Rattaphum and Ranot — are urged to closely follow official announcements to ensure maximum safety.

 


How to monitor near-realtime flood updates

The public can check updated flood information at:

  • Website: disaster.gistda.or.th
  • Mobile app: Search “เช็คน้ำ" (Check Nam) on iOS or Android to view near-realtime water-level maps and flood alerts.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy