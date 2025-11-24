Southern flood crisis deepens as Hat Yai–Songkhla declared red zone and six provinces submerged

Southern Thailand is facing an escalating flood disaster, with Songkhla province declaring Hat Yai and surrounding districts as red zones and ordering urgent evacuations as heavy rainfall continues under a strong monsoon trough. Critical information from emergency operations and satellite imagery reveals widespread impacts across at least six southern provinces.
At the Songkhla Provincial Hall on November 23, 2025, Governor Rattasart Chidchoo chaired a meeting of the Provincial Disaster Command Centre for Floods, Storms and Landslides to assess the rapidly worsening conditions and implement immediate response measures.
Flooding across Songkhla between November 19–23 has affected:
Hat Yai has the highest number of affected residents — over 243,000 people — with widespread flooding in urban zones and Khlong U-Taphao nearing overflow level.
A Front Incident Command Centre has been established in Hat Yai, led by a deputy governor, to oversee evacuations and coordinate rescue teams.
Authorities have mobilised:
Priority rescue targets include children, the elderly, the sick and all vulnerable groups.
Military units have been assigned to evacuate people stranded in hotels after power cuts were implemented in several inundated areas.
More than 80 water pumps have been installed at 68 locations to accelerate drainage from critical communities.
The Songkhla Red Cross and Provincial Administrative Organisation are preparing 20,000 meal boxes per day for distribution across all affected districts.
The governor ordered all agencies to maintain close coordination, answer all emergency calls immediately, and prepare to initiate post-flood compensation and recovery as soon as waters recede.
GISTDA has already delivered the processed imagery and flood-mapping data to key national agencies to support emergency response, rescue planning and ongoing damage assessment.
Note: Flooded areas and water depths are satellite-based estimates and have not yet been validated through field inspection.
The Southern Eastern Meteorological Centre reports that a strong monsoon trough will continue to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to the lower South from November 23–25.
Although the trough is expected to shift towards the Andaman Sea after 24 November, water levels in major canals remain high and require continuous monitoring.
Authorities continue operating 24-hour surveillance teams across high-risk zones.
Residents in high-risk areas — especially Hat Yai, Na Mom, Rattaphum and Ranot — are urged to closely follow official announcements to ensure maximum safety.
The public can check updated flood information at: