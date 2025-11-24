Southern flood crisis deepens as Hat Yai–Songkhla declared red zone and six provinces submerged

Southern Thailand is facing an escalating flood disaster, with Songkhla province declaring Hat Yai and surrounding districts as red zones and ordering urgent evacuations as heavy rainfall continues under a strong monsoon trough. Critical information from emergency operations and satellite imagery reveals widespread impacts across at least six southern provinces.

Songkhla crisis intensifies (Updated November 23, 2025)

At the Songkhla Provincial Hall on November 23, 2025, Governor Rattasart Chidchoo chaired a meeting of the Provincial Disaster Command Centre for Floods, Storms and Landslides to assess the rapidly worsening conditions and implement immediate response measures.

Widespread impact: November 19–23

Flooding across Songkhla between November 19–23 has affected:

16 districts

100 subdistricts

637 villages

More than 465,000 people

235 people already evacuated

Most severely affected (“very severe”)

Hat Yai

Rattaphum

Na Mom

Hat Yai has the highest number of affected residents — over 243,000 people — with widespread flooding in urban zones and Khlong U-Taphao nearing overflow level.

Special surveillance districts