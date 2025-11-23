PEA restoring power to Hat Yai after floodwaters recede

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2025

The PEA will restore electricity to three areas in Hat Yai after floodwaters subsided, while 22 zones remain without power for safety reasons.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) announced on Sunday that it would resume electricity supply to three areas in Hat Yai district of Songkhla after floodwaters had subsided.

The PEA said the three areas are:

  • Hat Yai bypass road, on the left side from Khlong Wa Intersection to Airport Intersection, except Ban Na Khua village
  • Thammanun Withi Road, from Nora Intersection to Si Nakhon Intersection
  • Supasarn Rangsang Road, from the junction with Rat Yindee Road to Xiang Tung Park

PEA restoring power to Hat Yai after floodwaters recede

The PEA urged residents in the three zones to ensure their main breakers and sub-breakers are switched off before power is restored.

On Saturday, the PEA issued its fourth announcement on the Hat Yai flooding, stating that power supply had to be cut to 22 zones from 4pm due to safety concerns. These areas were:

  • Niphat Uthit 1, 2, 3 Road
  • Sriphuwanart Road (area near the railway underpass)
  • Ban Plak Thong, Khuan Jong
  • Chan Niwet Road
  • Chuti Anusorn Road
  • Ratthakarn Road
  • Rat Yindi Road

PEA restoring power to Hat Yai after floodwaters recede

  • Ban Klang, Hu Rae, Na Saen
  • Ban Bang Faep, Ban Bang Na
  • Thammanunwithi Road (certain sections)
  • Phetkasem Road (certain sections)
  • Khlong Rian Road
  • Hat Yai Nai (certain areas)
  • Thian Cho Uthit Road
  • Niphat Songkro 1, 4, 5 Road
  • Ban Na Khuan
  • Tha Khian Road
  • Asia Road, Khlong Wa–Airport Nai intersection
  • Khuan Lang intersection
  • Outer Airport intersection
  • Sakon Mongkhon Road
  • Khlong Hae–Khu Tao Road

PEA restoring power to Hat Yai after floodwaters recede

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy