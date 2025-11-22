DDPM issues flood alerts for Narathiwat and Songkhla as heavy rain batters the South

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Saturday sent Cell Broadcast emergency alerts, in coordination with mobile operators AIS, True, and NT, warning residents in Muang district, Narathiwat, of heavy rainfall and imminent flood risks.
The alert urged people in low-lying areas along canals and waterways to move belongings and vehicles to higher ground, secure valuables and important documents, beware of electrical hazards, and ensure vulnerable groups are safe, with evacuation to nearby temporary shelters recommended if necessary.
On the same day, the DDPM issued another Cell Broadcast alert warning of rising floodwaters in Hat Yai district, Songkhla. The message stated that increased water flow from the northern section of the U-taphao Canal will cause water levels in Hat Yai municipality and surrounding areas—already flooded—to rise further around 6 p.m. today.
Residents were advised to prepare for higher and more widespread flooding, immediately move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, secure valuables and important documents, guard against electrocution risks, and protect vulnerable individuals. Evacuation to temporary shelters is recommended for those in high-risk zones.
For emergencies or assistance, the public can contact the DDPM via Line ID: @1784DDPM or the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.