DDPM issues flood alerts for Narathiwat and Songkhla as heavy rain batters the South

On the same day, the DDPM issued another Cell Broadcast alert warning of rising floodwaters in Hat Yai district, Songkhla. The message stated that increased water flow from the northern section of the U-taphao Canal will cause water levels in Hat Yai municipality and surrounding areas—already flooded—to rise further around 6 p.m. today.

Residents were advised to prepare for higher and more widespread flooding, immediately move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, secure valuables and important documents, guard against electrocution risks, and protect vulnerable individuals. Evacuation to temporary shelters is recommended for those in high-risk zones.

For emergencies or assistance, the public can contact the DDPM via Line ID: @1784DDPM or the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.